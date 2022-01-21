Dogecoin (DOGE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $890.11 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $20.10 billion and approximately $890.11 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.67 or 0.00320696 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00009687 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001062 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000833 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

