Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Desjardins upgraded Dollarama from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.71.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at $49.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.21. Dollarama has a one year low of $37.48 and a one year high of $54.77.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

