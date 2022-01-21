Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the December 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 460,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.92.

DPZ stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $453.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,271. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.96.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2,866.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

