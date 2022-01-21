Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Holdings Raised by Botty Investors LLC

Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 554,430 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,403 shares during the period. Dorchester Minerals makes up approximately 3.2% of Botty Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Botty Investors LLC owned 1.57% of Dorchester Minerals worth $10,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the second quarter worth about $5,235,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 36,172 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter worth about $642,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dorchester Minerals stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $22.01. 34 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,875. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.34.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.97 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 54.87% and a net margin of 69.97%.

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.16 per share, for a total transaction of $114,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 10,850 shares of company stock worth $208,154 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

