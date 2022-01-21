Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Short Interest Update

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the December 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 362,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,605,443 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,463,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,780,000 after purchasing an additional 180,692 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,716,000 after purchasing an additional 83,932 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 410.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 622,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 500,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 574,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 53,675 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $12.02 on Friday. Dorian LPG has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $482.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $63.09 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.90%.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.