Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 656 ($8.95).
DRX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.87) to GBX 700 ($9.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.88) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 960 ($13.10) to GBX 980 ($13.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.
In related news, insider Will Gardiner sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($8.12), for a total transaction of £99,168.65 ($135,309.93).
About Drax Group
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.
