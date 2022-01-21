DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $49.74 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.00.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%.

Several research firms have commented on DTM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. US Capital Advisors upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

