Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Cut to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $63.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Duke Realty’s FY2026 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DRE. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Realty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Duke Realty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.91.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $57.79 on Tuesday. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRE. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,999,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,149 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2,981.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,312,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,577 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,727,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,499,000 after acquiring an additional 938,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1,331.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 720,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,476,000 after acquiring an additional 669,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

