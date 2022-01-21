Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Receives €49.15 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €48.95 ($55.62).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUE. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($65.91) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of DUE stock traded up €0.24 ($0.27) on Friday, hitting €40.24 ($45.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €39.15 and its 200-day moving average is €39.10. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €31.06 ($35.30) and a fifty-two week high of €44.08 ($50.09). The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 123.46.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

