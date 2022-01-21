Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 728,900 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the December 15th total of 987,100 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 334,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,313,000 after acquiring an additional 193,812 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,099,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,309,000 after acquiring an additional 125,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,670,000 after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $82.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 1.55. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $105.28.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

