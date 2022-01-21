E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,842 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,332 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,420,590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $167,648,000 after purchasing an additional 991,813 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,285 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,119 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 674,300 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $46,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH opened at $85.69 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $92.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.13 and a 200-day moving average of $78.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.87.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.