E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $456,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,684 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,948,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,101,298,000 after purchasing an additional 628,017 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,576,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $872,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,705,342 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $613,949,000 after purchasing an additional 289,532 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $300,713,000 after purchasing an additional 328,328 shares in the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA opened at $53.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average of $48.87. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.