E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $489,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Haverford Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $11,856,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 103,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $154.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.67 and a 200 day moving average of $150.69. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.87 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.13.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

