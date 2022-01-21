E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $653.12, for a total value of $224,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total value of $63,753.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $614.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $633.21 and a 200-day moving average of $618.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REGN. Benchmark cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $617.00 to $585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $727.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

