E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $543,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $66,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.98.

Shares of XOM opened at $73.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $74.37. The stock has a market cap of $310.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

