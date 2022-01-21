E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $728,000 Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,332 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $434.64 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.45 and a 1 year high of $659.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $544.43 and a 200-day moving average of $534.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total value of $1,943,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total value of $9,875,887.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,844 shares of company stock valued at $18,330,934 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.75.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Story: Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.