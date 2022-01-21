E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 14.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $4,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,975 shares of company stock valued at $28,427,654. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZM opened at $155.81 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.65 and a 12-month high of $451.77. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.57 and a 200-day moving average of $272.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZM. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.37.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

