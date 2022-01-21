Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of AppFolio worth $7,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 13.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 14.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in AppFolio by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Shares of APPF opened at $109.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,822.33 and a beta of 1.02. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.34 and a 1-year high of $185.44.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $42,833.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,109.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.