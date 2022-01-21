Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,291 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Zumiez worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zumiez by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,536 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $143,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zumiez by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,513 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $112,653,000 after buying an additional 62,344 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Zumiez by 39.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,751,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $69,648,000 after buying an additional 498,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Zumiez by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,975 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $44,629,000 after buying an additional 83,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Zumiez by 4.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $38,592,000 after buying an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZUMZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

ZUMZ stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.33 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.69.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

