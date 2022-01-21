Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 34,235 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 25.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,235 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $7,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Ingevity by 1.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,328,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,413,000 after purchasing an additional 39,191 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ingevity by 6.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 728,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,250,000 after purchasing an additional 45,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ingevity by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 713,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Ingevity by 60.4% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 709,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,764,000 after purchasing an additional 267,400 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 706,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $70.98 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $63.43 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 2.13.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

