Eagle Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.05. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $41.90 and a 1-year high of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 180,148.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 740,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,546,000 after buying an additional 740,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after buying an additional 132,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,825,000 after buying an additional 110,521 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,172,000 after buying an additional 80,195 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.