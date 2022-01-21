easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Raised to GBX 800 at Liberum Capital

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 680 ($9.28) to GBX 800 ($10.92) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EZJ. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.67) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.23) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded easyJet to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 720 ($9.82) to GBX 680 ($9.28) in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 775 ($10.57) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 705 ($9.62) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 731.17 ($9.98).

Get easyJet alerts:

EZJ stock opened at GBX 645.80 ($8.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 6.21 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.94). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 563.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 695.49.

In related news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE bought 3,511 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.92) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($24,288.13).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.