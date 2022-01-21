eBoost Reaches Market Cap of $1.39 Million (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $6.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, eBoost has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

