Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EDAP. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

NASDAQ:EDAP traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 97,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,402. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 million. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 92.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,497,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 718,460 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 11.5% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 11.2% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 283,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 58.3% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 164,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 60,578 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 12.9% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

