EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Hits $0.0046 on Major Exchanges

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $212,618.20 and approximately $1.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00093912 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,581.38 or 0.99660563 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00027036 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00042288 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003183 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.32 or 0.00468373 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

