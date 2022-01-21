Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Receives $29.99 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.99.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

OTCMKTS:EDNMY opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39. Edenred has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

