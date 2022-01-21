Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,101 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $16,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 287,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 160,860 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 577,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after buying an additional 301,383 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 25,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108 in the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EPC opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $543.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

EPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

