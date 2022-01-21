Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 50,358 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 632.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,358 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 88.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 9.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 12,861 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 10.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

JMIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49. Jumia Technologies AG has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $69.89.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

