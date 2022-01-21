Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Cuts Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,256,016,000 after acquiring an additional 133,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,643,197,000 after acquiring an additional 928,984 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,268,576,000 after acquiring an additional 271,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Albemarle by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $976,445,000 after acquiring an additional 490,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Albemarle by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $510,761,000 after acquiring an additional 551,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.75.

ALB opened at $217.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.48 and its 200-day moving average is $231.49. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $133.82 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total transaction of $368,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,379 shares of company stock worth $11,828,448 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

