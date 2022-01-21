Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $1.20 Million Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 149,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,964 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $109.94 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $99.92 and a 52-week high of $142.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.