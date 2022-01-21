Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Schrödinger by 46.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 31,481 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Schrödinger by 99.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Schrödinger during the second quarter worth $157,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schrödinger during the third quarter worth $13,065,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Schrödinger by 23.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average is $52.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 1.09. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.