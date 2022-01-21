Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 1,928 Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,402 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.09% of Magic Software Enterprises worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 2,046.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,911 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 106.4% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 460,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 237,389 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 211,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 147.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.90 million, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $25.49.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $120.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

