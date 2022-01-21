Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its price objective decreased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EGO. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

EGO opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.47. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $13.58.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 118,489 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 22,336 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 115,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

