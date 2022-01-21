Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Cut to C$16.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CSFB set a C$9.50 price target on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.86.

TSE:ELD opened at C$11.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.44. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$9.52 and a 52 week high of C$17.28. The company has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a PE ratio of -19.78.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$300.24 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.8500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 3,334 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total transaction of C$40,108.02.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

