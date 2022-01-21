Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ECIFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electricité de France from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of ECIFY opened at $1.75 on Monday. Electricité de France has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $3.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.1205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%.

Electricité de France Company Profile

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

