Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 639,285 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,289 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.22% of Electronic Arts worth $90,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.27. 61,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,046. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.77 and its 200-day moving average is $136.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $440,789.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $138,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $3,673,392 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.38.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

