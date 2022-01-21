Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Atlantic Securities

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $160.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s current price.

EA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.38.

Shares of EA opened at $138.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.90. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $138,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,392. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. State Street Corp grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,014,283 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,015,674,000 after purchasing an additional 84,374 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,498,453 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $782,154,000 after purchasing an additional 323,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,716 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $702,638,000 after purchasing an additional 23,251 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 16.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $604,911,000 after purchasing an additional 600,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

