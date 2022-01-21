Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Upgraded by DZ Bank to “Buy”

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) was upgraded by stock analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $291.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.82.

NYSE:LLY opened at $243.13 on Friday. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $283.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $232.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

