Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Given New €8.10 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €8.50 ($9.66) to €8.10 ($9.20) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ELROF. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elior Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elior Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Elior Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELROF opened at $6.53 on Friday. Elior Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13.

Elior Group SA provides contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. It offers contract catering services to business and industry, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. The company also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industry; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, gardening, etc.

