Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) Trading Down 3.8%

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (CVE:EMH)’s share price dropped 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 384,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 644,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45.

Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.11 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis for medical purpose in Canada. The company is also involved in developing natural health products. It offers dried cannabis strains, pre-rolls, and cannabis oil products to its medical patients. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015.

