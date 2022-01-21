Emercoin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.28 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and $13,110.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 769.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,707,276 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

