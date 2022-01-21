Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Short Interest Update

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 976,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

EBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $127.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.48.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $112,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.