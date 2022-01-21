Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Upgraded at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Benchmark currently has $77.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EBS. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.17.

EBS opened at $46.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average is $52.48. Emergent BioSolutions has a fifty-two week low of $29.88 and a fifty-two week high of $127.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($2.71). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl bought 3,000 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $112,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 56,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 342,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 349.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 26,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

