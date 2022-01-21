Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Receives C$55.26 Average Target Price from Analysts

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$55.26.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

ENB opened at C$52.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$49.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$50.22. The stock has a market cap of C$105.92 billion and a PE ratio of 18.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$42.78 and a twelve month high of C$54.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$11.47 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.0800001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 116.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total transaction of C$183,521.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,997,704.07. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.13, for a total transaction of C$130,432.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,087,524.55. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,828 shares of company stock valued at $567,691.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

