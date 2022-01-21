Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Tudor Pickering

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) was downgraded by Tudor Pickering to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$53.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.26.

ENB traded down C$1.10 on Friday, hitting C$51.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,941,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,706,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$42.78 and a 52-week high of C$54.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$50.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.02.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$11.47 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.0800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enbridge news, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total value of C$253,736.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 947,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$45,604,238.28. Also, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total transaction of C$183,521.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,997,704.07. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,828 shares of company stock valued at $567,691.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

