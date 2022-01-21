Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Given Sell Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,316 ($17.96) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EDV. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($24.56) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($38.20) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,500 ($34.11) to GBX 2,600 ($35.48) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

LON:EDV opened at GBX 1,685 ($22.99) on Thursday. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 1,505 ($20.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,150 ($29.34). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,686.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,718.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94.

