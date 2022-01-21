Endeavour Silver’s (EDR) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EDR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 price target for the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.21.

Endeavour Silver stock traded down C$0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.31. 243,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,795. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.90. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$4.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.32. The firm has a market cap of C$905.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$43.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

