Enecuum (ENQ) Market Cap Reaches $9.37 Million

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Enecuum coin can currently be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. Enecuum has a total market capitalization of $9.37 million and $341,117.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Enecuum has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00049924 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006380 BTC.

About Enecuum

ENQ is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 198,669,611 coins. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com . The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

