Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stake Trimmed by RR Advisors LLC

RR Advisors LLC lowered its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,685,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,264,000 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for approximately 8.9% of RR Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. RR Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Energy Transfer worth $44,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Inc increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,626,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391,372 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133,586 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,356,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,627,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,324,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,052.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,958,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ET. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 67,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 80,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 184,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,611,641. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.89%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

