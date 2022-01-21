Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ET. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.14.

NYSE:ET opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 33.89%.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 16,109,139 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,013,085.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Ramsey bought 33,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $250,029.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234 in the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ET. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,660,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Energy Transfer by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 20,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

